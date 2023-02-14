Welcome Castanet

In January we received the news that Joanne Layh will be moving to the Lower Mainland at the end of February. We respect her decision although it was a bit sad to receive. Joanne has been with us for 16 years, through thick and thin. She is one of our most trusted managers and has completed assignments for us in Vernon, Kelowna, Jasper, Edmonton and Peachland (twice). She will be greatly missed both by us and the community at large, but we wish her well in her new location and we expect that she will continue to be successful no matter what she does.

Joanne has a unique skill set in our industry. She is one of the few individuals with a background in both Editorial and Sales and she has been able to marry both skill sets in order to publish The View. We recognize that it is extremely unlikely that we can find another individual with her experience. With this in mind we have decided not to continue the print edition of the Peachland View and the final edition will be the Friday, February 24 issue.

However, we don’t want to stop the print edition and leave Peachland without a source of local news. So we have invited our friends and colleagues at Castanet to start a Peachland digital edition. They are working on it now. They are creating a Peachland news section and they will dedicate additional editorial resources to increased Peachland news coverage, including coverage of council. Castanet already has a significant readership base in Peachland and they are happy to provide an even greater level of service to the community.

Peachlandview.com will soon be redirected to Castanet’s Peachland news section to help readers transition.

During the new few weeks Joanne will be introducing the Castanet representative, Whitney Oakes, to our Peachland readers and advertisers. We hope you will welcome Whitney and the Castanet team. We believe that you will be in good hands with Castanet.

Robert Doull, President,

Aberdeen Publishing