Elephant in the room

Update:

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel issued the following response to the letter below:

The society’s rezoning and development permit application will come before council for first and second reading probably in March.

In the meantime, as per council resolution, the mayor is engaging with RDCO and BC Housing to discuss this project.

Resolution: “That the Mayor will formally request the RDCO and BC Housing pay the DCCs and other fees associated with this project.”

Eventually this council will make a decision based on facts and all input received, a decision that is in the best interest of our taxpayers.

Keith Fielding’s remark that the mayor has been in contact with a private developer and scoped out an alternative project proposal for the site is untrue.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel

Original letter:

The Peachland Seniors Support Society (PSSS) has established a pathway to millions of dollars of provincial and federal funding to build a second phase of seniors housing on the district owned lands on 5th Street. This funding has been secured in light of commitments made by the previous council to lease the land for the project and to waive Development Cost Charges (DCCs) and planning fees. However, it now seems that some decision makers do not see the provision of another 73 units of affordable seniors housing to be a priority or even perhaps, a desirable goal.

The society’s rezoning and development permit application was submitted to the district 10 months ago and to date has yielded only a variety of red flags: processing delays; resolution of planning concerns complicated by an outsourced planning process; statements that that revenue losses from DCC waivers are too burdensome to be acceptable; questions raised about the benefits of the project; suggestions that the land is too valuable for its intended purpose; and most disturbingly, news that the mayor has been in contact with a private developer and scoped out an alternative project proposal for the site.

If we cannot be assured of council’s continued support for the phase two project, it will collapse. We will then need to advise the province that the $500,000 already spent over the past two years on pre-development costs has been wasted; that we no longer need their proposed $8 million capital contribution; and, that their anticipated $500,000 annual operating subsidy will not be required. Federally, we will need to decline a potential $3 million CMHC contribution, and a preferred rate CMHC mortgage.

Needless to say, any such an outcome will have profound consequences, not just for the 97 applicants on the phase one waiting list, or those hoping for phase two placement, but legally and politically as well.

To date, councillors have not been directly engaged in these issues or asked to consider abandoning the project in favour of a private development. However, it is a known “elephant in the room” and one that has to be confronted. What is needed now is for councillors to step up, insert themselves into the process, engage in problem solving, and see this project to an appropriate conclusion.

We urge them to do that at the earliest opportunity.

Keith Fielding,

President, Peachland Seniors Support Society