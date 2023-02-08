FireSmart coupons for West K tipping fees

Joanne Layh

The Peachland fire department is hoping more residents will FireSmart their properties this year to help reduce the community’s risk from wildfire.

If the fire department is successful in its application for $200,000 in grant funding through the Community Resiliency Investment Program, the district’s FireSmart program will be able to offer residents a rebate of 50 cents on the dollar up to $1,000 for FireSmart activities; as well, the district is also hoping to offer residents $20 coupons toward tipping fees at the transfer station in West Kelowna.

“We rely heavily on this grant to do our public education and FireSmart activities. Without this grant we wouldn’t be doing any of that planning,” said fire chief Dennis Craig at last Tuesday’s council meeting.

The new Community Resiliency Investment Program (CRIP) replaces Strategic Wildfire Prevention Initiative (SWPI) and allows for a wider variety of eligible tasks than SWPI did, said Craig.

Under the new program, the district will be able to include a rebate program for yard waste disposal fees at the transfer station in West Kelowna, and wage coverage for two Local FireSmart representatives and a FireSmart laborer as well as an educational event covering evacuation planning.

Local governments that are deemed high risk can apply for funding to cover 100 per cent of the cost of eligible activities up to a maximum of $200,000.

Peachland’s application will focus on FireSmart programs such as a partnership with departments from Penticton to Vernon for TV commercials and other FireSmart education events, hosting of multi-agency planning meeting for fuel management, training for the Home Partners Program, off-site vegetative debris management for FireSmart recognized neighborhoods and establish a local rebate program for residential properties that complete eligible FireSmart activities.