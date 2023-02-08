5.12 per cent tax hike for Peachland

Joanne Layh

Peachland property owners are looking at a 5.12 per cent general tax increase for 2023, which amounts to $75.61 for an average single-family dwelling.

Council has yet to contemplate how much more they want to add to the town’s reserves, so that number could go up a bit further.

On Tuesday director of finance Garry Filafilo presented Peachland council with a 2023 budget briefing, which received their provisional approval.

Staff had proposed a general tax increase of 4.24 per cent, but the addition of $25,000 for extra staff to operate the poop Zamboni and $25,000 for a part-time seasonal bylaw officer project boosted the increase to 5.12 per cent.

Based on a typical assessed value the increase equates to $75.61, which doesn’t include taxation from the school district, hospital district, regional district (expected to go up five per cent at minimum, according to Mayor Van Minsel) and Okanagan Public Library, as rates have not yet been received from those authorities.

In total, expenditures increased by $1,196,303 from $13,813,928 in 2022 to $15,010,231 in 2023.

Council spent considerable time discussing solutions to the town’s goose problem before deciding to spend $25,000 for someone to regularly staff the poop Zamboni.

Staff had also presented the option of installing irritant lighting, but there were concerns expressed that irritant lighting might adversely affect the local bat population, which the community wants to protect.

Currently staff operate the poop Zamboni about two times a week, but operations manager Shawn Grundy conceded “it does get bad in between those times.”

“Not only is this a considerable irritant, but it’s also a significant health hazard,” said Coun. Terry Condon.

“I don’t think we can stand by and do nothing about it,” said Coun. Dave Collins. “I have my own feelings about geese as a pest and what I would do if I was allowed, but I don’t think we can take a passive approach to it. I think we have to take an active approach of something.”



Coun. Alena Glasman put forward the suggestion that the town consider a cull.



CAO Joe Creron said it’s a very difficult topic but he agreed to come back to council with some recommendations around a long-term solution to the goose problem.



Creron noted that he worked for the City of Kelowna when they undertook a rabbit cull.

“You’d better be prepared for everyone in the world writing you emails,” he warned. “You will get inundated with emails and protestors and all kinds of stuff, but I think you are looking at it the right way.”



Coun. Brophy said he would support a cull if necessary.



“Children come before geese, simple as that,” said Brophy.



Peachland council also spent a fair bit of time discussing the use of $150,000 from Community Works to fund a downtown revitalization strategy and implementation plan.



“Over the past 10 years or so, downtown has been ripe for redevelopment yet not much revitalization has occurred if anything. There have been many discussions, debates and plans including the Sustainable Downtown Plan, completed in 2010, yet redevelopment has not occurred,” reads the budget briefing to council.



Creron told council that although the Sustainable Downtown Plan provides a vision for the downtown, a more detailed strategy is needed to provide certainty to the development community.

“Right now nobody knows what’s permissible,” said Creron. “I’m hoping it will bring some certainty.”

The idea is that the plan will include detailed land use, design guidelines, landscape plans, and building heights.

Other notable 2023 operating requests include $79,401 (prorated) for the addition of a communication coordinator/grant writer, $30,000 for museum funding assistance, an extra $63,490 for policing, $10,000 for Heritage Park electrical upgrades, $7,500 for lifeguard training, retention and attraction, $17,625 to lease a new pick-up for the fire department’s deputy chief, $64,449 (prorated) for an operations superintendent, $12,500 for anticipated contamination penalties levied by Recycle BC, $35,000 for T-doc remediation at Swim Bay, $50,000 for Turner Park turf and infield remediation, $25,000 for the first phase of a boundary expansion, and $200,000 for a major DCC bylaw review project.

The $30,000 for museum funding assistance will go to helping the historical society manage the museum’s succession and become more sustainable in the future.

The plan, according to Filafilo, will allow them to keep the museum open when it needs to be and serve the community.

“We’ve had a full-time curator for the museum for the last almost 20 years,” said Coun. Terry Condon, in reference to retired fire chief Don Wilson. “I think it’s only right that they’ve asked for help in managing the transition. Don’s not 16 anymore and is looking to scale back the amount of time he spends at the museum, and I think, rightly so. He’s been there for a very long time at no cost to the community at all and he’s done a magnificent job.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel agreed, and noted the museum is the town’s property and they are responsible for it.

“There could be some creative things that we could do,” said Creron. “We’ll work through it and we’ll be bringing back a presentation to council.”

The budget’s capital project highlights include $86,000 for a community centre air conditioning replacement ($79,000 from grant funding and $7,000 from reserves), $45,000 to upfit the new fire department pick-up, $920,000 to purchase the lot at 4223 San Clemente for the new fire hall, $375,000 to replace a plow truck, $15,000 to replace a snowmobile, and $25,000 to replace a sander.

The 2023 financial plan, tax rates bylaw and parcel tax bylaws will need to be adopted by Peachland council before May 15.