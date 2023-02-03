Seatbelts work, says doctor

To: Dan Ashton MLA, Dan Albas MP, and Premier David Eby:

Good morning gentlemen.

The attached article appeared in this week’s Peachland View. It caught my attention as an emergency physician with past experience in major disaster planning because it describes an excellent emergency response not only by healthcare professionals but by the ordinary people in our surrounding communities who responded with compassion and generosity. Unfortunately, four people died in this tragic event and several were seriously injured.

The authors of the letter, Jane and Don Rampone of Kelowna said, “Thank goodness we were wearing our seatbelts! We were hanging from our seatbelts for about 30 minutes while the bus was evacuated and care given to the injured. It was better than flying through the bus and hitting something”.

Unfortunately, not everyone wore their seatbelts.

Constable James Ward, a veteran collision investigator with the BC Highway Patrol told Global News, “I definitely think seatbelts would have saved lives, seatbelts would have reduced some of the injuries”.

We need to learn from this tragedy that our current seatbelt legislation for highway buses needs to be revised. Some of these were preventable deaths and injuries.

Transport Canada has mandated seatbelts be provided in all highway buses in Canada built after Sep. 1, 2020. School buses are fitted with seatbelts on a voluntary basis. Compliance with the wearing of seatbelts is a provincial matter (Motor Vehicle Act, BC) and enforcement has been challenging.

I have worked in emergency departments since 1969. At that time emergency departments across the country were inundated with head injuries, crushed chest injuries and posterior dislocations of the hips from motor vehicle accidents especially on weekends. I remember clearly in 1976 when mandatory seatbelt use came into effect in Ontario where I was working. These horrific injuries literally disappeared overnight.

Seatbelts work. But only when they are available and worn.

We need the help of our politicians at both the federal and provincial levels in designing improved regulations to better inform and protect our passengers on highway and school buses. This terrible accident is proof that the status quo is inadequate.

Thank you.

Murray Trusler, MD, Peachland