Peachland to discuss lower hwy speed limits with MOTI

Joanne Layh

The proposed T-Harbour project on Hwy 97 will have to wait until after the municipality meets with MOTI to talk about reducing the highway speed in Peachland, council decided at their last meeting.

Last week district planning staff had recommended that council give third reading to a bylaw that would rezone the property at 5948 Hwy 97 S from Single Detached Residential to Multi-unit Residential – Medium Density to allow for the construction of T-Harbour, a multi-unit residential unit development.

The 0.4-hectare vacant lot is located in the Lower Princeton neighbourhood, adjacent to Hwy 97, approximately 230 metres south of the Princeton/Hwy 97 intersection, where the property owner hopes to construct a multi-storey 14-unit residential strata development.

As part of her rationale for recommending the project, planning manager Lor Pellegrino noted that services are available and adequate to sustain the increased density; infill makes efficient use of existing municipal services; increased density increases the district’s tax base; the RM-4 zone aligns with the OCP Medium Density Residential (MDR) land use designation and projected growth in the Lower Princeton neighborhood; the development diversifies housing opportunities in the community, including at least one flex unit; the district will receive cash-in-lieu of the five per cent parkland dedication; and the active transportation network (i.e. trails) and neighbourhood connectivity are enhanced.

Council gave the bylaw first and second readings last November and a public hearing was held last month on Jan. 10.

Three letters were submitted and three members of the public came to speak at the public hearing. Most of the concerns expressed centred around pedestrian and vehicular access to the property and related traffic impacts.

“Regarding traffic and safety, the district is currently conducting a review of needed improvements and associated costs to Princeton Ave based on in-stream active applications,” noted Pellegrino in her latest report to council.

She also stated that Princeton Ave upgrades from Hwy 97 to Ellison, including improvements to the Princess/Princeton intersection, have been accounted for in the DCC program and while detailed plans have yet to be produced, anticipated upgrades could include widening, sidewalks, street lights, and intersection improvements.

Currently, both right and left turns are permitted from Lilly St to the highway. The development proposal was referred to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) who are requiring a right-in/right out intersection at Lilly St.

“Installation of a right-in/right-out intersection at Lilly St and Hwy 97 would be a significant and substantial improvement over existing conditions and would be a first step to increasing overall safety in the area,” said Pellegrino.

“Additional improvements to the highway may be considered but are ultimately within the jurisdiction of MOTI, who in their referral response, did not request anything beyond a RI-RO intersection. For example, staff has requested that MOTI consider a decreased speed limit (from 90 to 70 km/hr) from the Princeton intersection all the way to the southern boundary of Peachland. Also, keep in mind the MOTI long-term plan is to four-lane the highway so the final configuration is subject to much change in the future.”

Earlier in the process Pellegrino explained that the vehicular access to the site will be through a right-in/right-out intersection at Lilly St with a concrete “pork chop” in place that will be designed to deter motorists from attempting a left turn onto Hwy 97 as they are leaving the site. Vehicles exiting the property would be required to make a right out of the site onto Hwy 97; if their destination is north they will first need to travel south to Hawkes, up through Princess St, then back onto Hwy 97 at Princeton Ave.

It was MOTI’s dismissal of staff’s request for a lower speed limit that concerned most members of council.

Coun. Dave Collins said he doesn’t have a problem with the rezoning per se, but his concern is the highway.

“I read the traffic study and I have some concerns because obviously when you do a study you make assumptions and we have a speed limit there that increases from 70 to 90 right on that stretch. I’ve been thinking about it long and hard, about pork chops, and I know that’s what they’re recommending, and I have a train of thought that a u-turn is much more dangerous than a left turn,” said Coun. Collins. “I loathe the thought of a few years from now if a resident pulls out of there and gets t-boned coming out of that intersection because we still have a highway speed limit that is too high on that stretch.”

CAO Joe Creron said they would like to talk to MOTI about some kind of median treatment to restrict u-turns.

“If everybody abides by the rules it’ll be safe, but we all know that we don’t, so that’s the scary part,” said Creron. “The biggest issue is to meet with the Minister of Transportation, because we’re not getting any traction with staff and it’s time that they understood that we’re quite concerned for our citizens’ safety.”

“I share Coun. Collins’ opinion and I believe that this issue of traffic is too significant to be ignored,” Coun. Terry Condon. “Until that gets sorted out to my satisfaction I will not be supporting this.”

“I echo Coun. Collins and Coun. Condon’s concerns about traffic,” said Coun. Randey Brophy, who said he has no objection to the land use at all.

“I’m not a traffic engineer, but I don’t want it on my conscience that a potential for fatality from what I believe is inadequate traffic planning here,” said Coun. Brophy. “I’d love to approve this, but in good conscience, I can’t. I don’t want anybody killed there.”

“The traffic concern to me is a significant one because, in my opinion, loss of life is our first risk mitigation and that must be managed and I don’t believe that a right-in and a right-out is doing our due diligence in regards to a multi-residential unit,” said Coun. Alena Glasman. “Not only are we taking the opportunity of the lives of the individuals who will be purchasing there but as well as the other citizens of Peachland as well as the tourists of Peachland as well as the residents of Summerland and Westbank and West K and anyone who travels along Hwy 97.”

Coun. Rick Ingram and Mayor Patrick Van Minsel shared their colleagues’ concerns about traffic safety.

“I think getting the ministry by their proverbial throat and saying, ‘this is what we want’ this is it’s not a big deal,” said Coun. Keith Thom. “We’re asking the speed limit to be controlled within our town. I don’t think that’s a big deal. I don’t see why it’s an issue. I don’t see why the ministry just doesn’t go ‘okay, we agree.’”

At Mayor Van Minsel’s suggestion, council agreed to postpone consideration of third reading until a discussion with MOTI takes place.

Council also unanimously agreed to direct administration to request a meeting with the ministry to discuss traffic safety on Hwy 97 through Peachland.

“If we do not tackle it as a whole, we’re always going to have a problem going back to this,” said Van Minsel. “Seeing as we’re going to have a lot of proposed development along the corridor between Princeton and Antlers Beach, I think this is something we need to tackle now, not later. Once we get our answers to our satisfaction, we can start allowing some development going on there, so that’s my reasoning. We need to tackle it for once and for all our speed limit on the highway going through Peachland. It’s always been an issue, so let’s tackle it all at once.”