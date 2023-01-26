RCMP searching for black Dodge Caravan following fatal collision

The RCMP is searching for a black Dodge Caravan that may have been involved in a fatal collision that happened south of Drought Hill last night, resulting in the closure of Hwy 97 in both directions until early this morning.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP was advised of a vehicle collision on Hwy 97 in Peachland.

A black 2000 Toyota Corolla driven by a lone male crossed the centre line going northbound and collided head on into an oncoming tractor trailer going south.

RCMP, Emergency Health Services and Fire & Rescue rushed to attend, but unfortunately the driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, the RCMP Traffic Analyst Unit believe the uninjured driver of the tractor trailer made substantial attempts to stop.

“At this time the cause of the accident is unknown and is still being investigated,” said Della-Paolera. “Reports also indicate that a third vehicle was involved that left the scene. That vehicle is described as a black Dodge Caravan which had struck the Corolla after the initial impact with the semi, and then drove off.”

The RCMP is searching for this third vehicle and are asking the public if you have any information that can assist with this investigation including dash camera recordings, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250 768 2880 referencing file number 2023-4509.