Arts council gearing up for HeARTS Festival return

Paula McLaughlin

We are a few weeks past the excitement of the holiday season, and the local merchants have exchanged red and green decorations for red and pink – that means Valentine’s Day and February are the next celebration on our calendars.

The Peachland Arts Council is gearing up for their annual HeARTS Festival, which happens this year between Feb. 7 – 13. There will be a full week of celebrations around the community, with many interest groups participating.

This festival has been going since 2002, but of course, COVID stopped the in-person event for 2021 and 2022. We carried on with two years of virtual activities, and people showed off their creative skills in our online gallery. There were submissions of all kinds, from visual arts to wood and fabric, handicrafts, photography, gardening, and even poetry. We were amazed at the variety and depth of talent in Peachland.

Now that we are back to a live event, the HeARTS Festival will return to the Peachland Community Centre over the weekend of Feb. 11 – 12, our showcase weekend. All kinds of art displays, demonstrations and workshops will take place there. Visitors will be treated to entertainment, a singalong, and refreshments and offered a chance to drop their name into a draw for a number of door prizes. There will also be children’s art activities all through the weekend, so bring the whole family.

Throughout the week of the festival, there will be several other ways to enjoy the arts. At the Peachland Visitor Centre, our “wishing tree” will return to offer people the opportunity to decorate a little wooden heart with a personal wish and hang it outside on the tree. The Peachland Variety Singers will present a concert of romantic music on Feb. 13, and members of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will bring a concert to the Peachland Art Gallery followed by a dinner at Peachland Sushi, on Feb. 11.

The Peachland Art Group, Passion 4 Art Group, and Pincushion Quilters will host open houses during the week. Anyone interested is welcome to drop in and chat about what they do, and peruse their art and quilts. These groups will also have their works on display over the showcase weekend.

The Peachland Library will provide a fun “Take and Make” art project for anyone interested.

The Peachland Arts Council welcomes the community to the HeARTS festival 2023, “Hearts for Arts”, and hopes to see you at any or all of our weeklong activities.