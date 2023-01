Welcome Mayer of Peachland, Patrick Van Minsel. It would be nice if we could get onto Highway 97 and not having to wait minutes. These are the entrances. At the north end of Huston Rd and Trepanier Bench see Huston Rd and Buchanan being an intersection at Highway 97 with a speed limit of 90 km/h. I recall a few years ago that this would be resolved within five years (?).

It would be nice if the mayor could advise us in Peachland View sometime.

Arthur Basham, Peachland