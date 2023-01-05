Joanne Layh

The West Kelowna Warriors are paying homage to their neighbours to the south with the second annual “Peachland Warriors Night” on Friday, Jan. 13, when the Warriors host the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors will be wearing their special Peachland jerseys during the game.

This coming Tuesday, Peachland Elementary students can expect a special visit from the Warriors, who will drop in to interact with the students, read books and play some floor hockey.

The Warriors also invite the general public to an open skate (weather permitting) on Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Mountain View Park Ice Rink, located at 5380 Princeton Ave. The event will feature a fun scrimmage of the Warriors against a team of Peachland firefighters. Fans of all ages are encouraged to bring their helmets, sticks and skates and join the fun.

“Experiencing a Warriors game is exciting for Peachland youth,” said Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “They can see the players (whom they meet at the school a few days before the game) in action. Having an annual Peachland Warriors Night is an excellent way of showing appreciation to the supporters that come from our town. I look forward to being a small part of this event.”

The “Peachland Warriors” game will take place on at Royal LePage Place on Jan. 13 with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.westkelownawarriors.ca as well as in-person at the Warriors Office or Box Office ahead of the game time.