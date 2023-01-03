Dog license time

Peachland View

It’s that time of year again for all Central Okanagan dog owners to renew or purchase a new dog license.

The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed in the Central Okanagan. The regional district says all dog owners should keep their license up to date as there is zero tolerance and a hefty fine for unlicensed dogs.

Over 25,000 dogs were licensed in 2022.

RDCO communications and intergovernmental affairs officer Bruce Smith says a license makes it easy to return a dog to its owner if it gets away and also provides a one-time free ride home.

Dog owners who purchase a dog license or renew an existing one before Feb. 28 will save $20 off the regular annual license fees.

Until the end of February, a license for a dog that’s spayed or neutered costs $20. If the dog isn’t spayed or neutered the fee is $60. On March 1 licenses return to the regular annual rates of $40 and $80.

Here in Peachland you can buy or renew a license at the municipal hall or if you prefer to go online, license renewals or new license purchases can also be made at rdco.com/dogs.

For more information about dog licensing and responsible dog ownership in the Central Okanagan visit rdco.com/dogs.