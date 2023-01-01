Making a splash into 2023 staff3 Community, Feature Slider, News January 1st, 2023 0 Comments Above zero temperatures and sunny skies made for a great day to partake in the Polar Bear Swim at Swim Bay this afternoon. Photo Joanne Layh Tags peachland, Polar Bear Swim Share : Previous Related Posts From the Mayor’s Desk: Looking forward to 2023 December 30th, 2022 New chamber executive director December 30th, 2022 2022 Year in Review December 30th, 2022 High praise for operations department December 27th, 2022 New council has cost concerns with seniors housing project December 21st, 2022 Beachside Health medical clinic announces Jan. 23 opening date December 20th, 2022 Leave A Comment Click here to cancel reply. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website