New chamber executive director

Adriana Preston

President, Peachland Chamber of Commerce

Peachland Chamber of Commerce members are invited to meet our new executive director and board members on Jan. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the chamber office located at 5878 Beach Ave. We want to hear from you and learn about your business.

I am pleased to introduce our new executive director Darlene Thornton. Thornton recently made the move to Peachland from the Fraser Valley with her husband and her fur babies. She spent many summers up here during her younger days and is grateful to be able to call Peachland her home.

For the past 30 years, Thornton followed her passion to help protect families through her work in the insurance and financial industry. She currently is an Insurance Advisor, Insured by Darlene, and prides herself in connecting with her clients no matter what stage of life they are in.

Thornton was heavily involved in the world of hockey with her local Minor Hockey Association, volunteering her time from team manager, referee program manager, tournament director for all ages as well as being on the board of directors. Currently she is a member of the Kelowna Women in Business and our own Peachland Chamber of Commerce.

Welcome Darlene! On behalf of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce board of directors, we are looking forward to having you on board. With your personality, skills, and knowledge, you will make a great contribution to our team and we wish you the best as our new executive director of this chamber.

To our outgoing executive director, Patrick Van Minsel, thank you for your hard work during the last several years. Your contribution will never be forgotten. We wish you the best in your new role as Mayor of Peachland.

Have a wonderful new year, full of personal success and prosperous business.