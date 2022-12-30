From the Mayor’s Desk: Looking forward to 2023

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel

Mayor and council wish all our residents a healthy 2023.

We realize that next year will be challenging; with rising interests, higher food costs and ongoing inflation, we need to re-evaluate our priorities as a district.

At our strategic planning meeting in February, we set our priorities not only for the next four years (short-term) but also for a long-term vision for the future. Many factors contribute to this strategic planning process, such as economic reality, expected revenues and costs, supporting ongoing projects, needs for our community, fiscal responsibility, and expectations of our residents, to name a few.

You have spoken loud and clear during the October election, and we have listened and heard you.

A recurring topic was that our residents want to see a collaborative and united council working for the betterment of Peachland. If the first two months are any indication, this council has laid the foundation to meet this expectation.

Having spoken with every newly elected councillor in the first two weeks after the election, I got a good idea about their skillset, expectations and individual priorities. I was incredibly impressed with their eagerness to get started and their intention to work as a team and do their best for Peachland.

Amongst areas of focus are improving communication, infrastructure improvements, zoning and bylaw amendments, purpose-build development, looking into expanding our boundaries, watershed protection and enhancing relationships with all levels of government.

As approved by the referendum, the construction of a new protective services building will be a focal point for this council.

Learning and educating oneself are of the utmost importance to aid in the decision-making process. Therefore, council members will attend SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association) and UBCM (Union of BC Municipalities) conferences in 2023.

On a personal note, I like to thank all Peachland community groups and volunteers for their continued contribution and service to Peachland.

Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

In Service,

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and Council.