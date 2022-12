Mr. Mayor Patrick,

You just gotta, on behalf of all us residents, thank the guys and

gals who clear our roads of snow every winter. I live up Princeton on

Ehlers and I love to brag to my friends who have to survive on the

unplowed streets of Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton about the great

management job our Operations Department does!

Jim Statham, Peachland