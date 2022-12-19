Canadian men’s national wins silver with help of local coach

The Canada’s men’s national softball team finished with a silver medal at the WBSC World Cup in New Zealand held from Nov. 26 – Dec, 4. Peachland’s Doug Allin made the trip below the equator to help coach the team to victory. Canada started with a warmup tournament in Palmerston, NZ against the top six teams in the world, then travelled to Auckland for the WBSC World Cup, which included the top 12 countries. While in Auckland, the team attended a school where the students performed a variety of traditional songs and dances (shown above). In Auckland, Canada finished the round robin with wins against Australia, Japan, Denmark, USA and South Africa and the super round with two and one loss to defending champion Argentina. That record qualified team Canada to play Australia in the final; Canada lost 5-2 to Australia to take the silver medal. Photo contributed