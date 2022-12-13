  • Tuesday , 13 December 2022

Variety Singers bring Comfort and Joy to 50 Plus

December 13th, 2022
The Peachland Variety Singers presented their Christmas concert, “Comfort and Joy”, to an appreciative audience on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. Photo Neil Ogg

