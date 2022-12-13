Variety Singers bring Comfort and Joy to 50 Plus staff3 Community, Feature Slider December 13th, 2022 0 Comments The Peachland Variety Singers presented their Christmas concert, “Comfort and Joy”, to an appreciative audience on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the 50 Plus Activity Centre. Photo Neil Ogg Tags Christmas Concert, fifty plus activity centre, Neil Ogg, peachland variety singers Share : Previous Related Posts Lions support wellness centre holiday meals December 5th, 2022 “Tiny to Teens” Toy Drive December 1st, 2022 Mark these dates November 30th, 2022 WFN invites Peachland to a Council to Council meeting November 30th, 2022 5th St road closure won’t be supported November 30th, 2022 PWPA excited about new avenues to pursue November 30th, 2022 Leave A Comment Click here to cancel reply. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website