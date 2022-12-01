Residents interested in making a donation to the “Tiny to Teens” Toy Drive are invited to stop into VantageOne Credit Union’s Peachland branch anytime between today and Dec. 17. Both toys and food donations will gratefully be accepted by the Peachland Food Bank. Kicking off the Toy Drive today were Peachland Food Bank volunteer Jane Tench, VantageOne Credit Union Peachland branch manager Dee O’Toole, member services representative Sarah Holland, and Century 21 realtor Adriana Preston (shown left to right). Items will be collected until 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, when Preston’s Century 21 team will deliver the items to the food bank. Photo Rick Tench.