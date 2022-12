Peachland View

At their last regular meeting, Peachland council adopted a regular council meeting schedule for 2023. Regular council meetings will take place in council chambers on the following dates:

Jan 10;

Jan 24;

Feb 7;

Feb 21;

Mar 14;

Mar 28;

Apr 4;

Apr 18;

May 9;

May 23;

Jun 13;

Jun 27;

Jul 11;

Jul 25 (as needed);

Aug 8;

Aug 22 (as needed);

Sep 12;

Sep 26;

Oct 10;

Oct 24;

Nov 14;

Nov 28; and

Dec 5.

In addition, council approved a Dec 2022 meeting to take place on Dec 6.