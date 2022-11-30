5th St road closure won’t be supported

Joanne Layh

A proposal from the Peachland Seniors Housing Society (PSSS) to close off 5th Street from Waldo Way to Hwy 97 will not be supported by district staff, council heard at their last regular meeting.

The proposal for Phase 2 of the seniors housing project is to rezone four district-owned parcels (which include the current locations of the Peachland Wellness Centre, Peachland Food Bank, and Peachland Community Policing) to Mixed Use (CR1) to facilitate the construction of a 73-unit seniors housing building.

In his quarterly report to council, director of planning and development services Darin Schaal noted that the application also proposes to close a portion of 5th St from Waldo Way to the bottom of the bank below Hwy 97.

“That’s I’m assuming during construction only?” asked Coun. Randey Brophy. “Where do the folks in the existing townhouse on the south side of this street park in the meantime?”

Schaal said when the application was originally submitted they had proposed to close a portion of 5th Street to consolidate it with the property, so it would have been permanent. The intention of that, he understood, was to provide on-site parking for phase two of the seniors Residences on 6th.

However, since working with the preliminary review of the application, Schaal noted that they are not in support of the road closure and would ask for parking to be provided on site and/or the applicant submit a variance application to address the lack of on-street parking.

“We will not be supporting a permanent road closure in that area,” stated Schaal.