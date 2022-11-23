Your Hub needs support

The Peachland Hub is an ambitious project that promises to have a positive impact on Peachland for years to come. It will be a landmark building on our prized Beach Ave., providing the much needed new and permanent home for Peachland’s community service non-profit groups and a beautiful place to hold special events. However, the project can only happen with committed support from the community.

How can you help? In addition to your ongoing support of our member groups operations you can:

1. Buy tickets for our raffles, and encourage your friends and family to buy tickets (must be in B.C. at time of purchase);

2. Volunteer to help in our fundraising and awareness activities;

3. Determine how much you are comfortable donating and make a one-time donation or a “3 Times for the Hub” pledge.

Have any questions and want to learn more? See us at the Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 26 at the community centre, come out to our Lobster on the Lake fundraising dinner Dec. 3 or visit our website www.peachlandhub.ca.

Kind regards,

Shelley Sweeney,

Chair, Peachland Hub Society

Gwen Bodnarek,

President, PDRS



Judy Bedford,

President, Peachland Food Bank

Kym Martin, President,

Peachland Wellness Centre