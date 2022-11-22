Local organizations donate to Kelowna Stands with Ukraine

This afternoon Peachland Legion vice president Jean Saul and Peachland Community Connects members Alex Morrison, Madeleine Nixon, Shelley Sweeney, and Lynne Herrin (shown left to right) gathered in front of the Legion mural to present Kelowna Stands with Ukraine president Denys Storozhuk (third from left) with a cheque for $2,316. The money was raised earlier this year when the Legion and Peachland Community Connects held a series of international dinners to fundraise for the mural, which was created during the Making Waves Mural Festival. One of those dinners featured Ukrainian cuisine, so they decided to give back to the Ukrainian community with a donation to the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organization.