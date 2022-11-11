Peachland Remembers

Four RCMP members participated in today’s Remembrance Day ceremony and laid a wreath at the cenotaph.
Peachland United Church Rev. Ian McLean gave the opening prayer. The ceremony was conducted by Peachland Legion vice president Jean Saul (right).
Mayor Patrick Van Minsel recalled growing up in Belgium near the city of Leuven, Flanders. He also delivered a reading of In Flanders Fields.
Four planes performed a flyover of the cenotaph during the ceremony.
A bagpiper plays The Lament.
Councillor Terry Condon laid a wreath on behalf of the province.
Mayor Patrick Van Minsel laid a wreath at the cenotaph.
Members of Peachland Council laid wreaths at the cenotaph.
CAO Joe Creron, Councillor Terry Condon and Councillor Keith Thom lay wreaths.
Councillors Alena Glasman and Dave Collins lay wreaths at the cenotaph.
A wreath was laid on behalf of the school district.
A wreath laid on behalf of the Legion.
RCMP members lay a wreath.
Members of Peachland Fire and Rescue Service laid wreaths on behalf of numerous local businesses.
The closing prayer was delivered by Peachland Baptist Church Pastor Lyle Wahl.
Wreaths laid at the cenotaph included several made by children at Peachland Elementary.
Citizens queued to lay a poppy at the cenotaph.
Resident Keith French lays a poppy at the cenotaph.
The Remembrance Day ceremony was followed by a gathering at the Legion.