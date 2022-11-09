Support local on Christmas Market Day

Joanne Layh

Multiple Peachland non-profit groups are gearing up for this year’s Christmas Market Day, which is set to take place on Nov. 26 at various downtown locations.

Peachland Wellness Centre events coordinator Sherry Kendrick, who is spearheading the market day, recalls that over 10 years ago the event began as a Christmas craft fair that was organized by the municipality.

“It used to be the town ran it and then they offered it to the wellness centre as a fundraiser for us. They were doing that with some of the different things the town was running, which was more than they had volunteers for. So then they handed it off to us and we took it over and ran with it as a fundraiser and organized it all,” said Kendrick.

About six years ago different groups approached the wellness centre and asked if they could amalgamate their events into one big event that encompasses a number of Christmas market efforts, and that is how the Christmas Market Day began.

The original event, the Christmas Craft Fair, continues to be hosted by the Peachland Wellness Centre. It encompasses approximately 50 vendors selling crafts, jewelry, soaps, knitted items and other handmade crafts. The craft fair will also have coffee and lunch for sale, which will be served by the Peachland Ambassadors.

The craft fair will take place at the Peachland Community Centre from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., which coincides with the date and time of most of the other Christmas Market Day events. Entrance to the event will be by donation.

If thrifting and recycling is more your thing, over at the Peachland United Church the annual Christmas Extravaganza will offer gently used quality Christmas items plus vintage jewelry and collectibles for sale.

The extravaganza will also take place on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Across the street Brandon Lane will transform into Gingerbread Street, where the Peachland Little Schoolhouse will have cookies and crafts on offer.

Over on Beach Ave, cards, pottery, woodcrafting, and fine art will be for sale in the Peachland Art Gallery and Peachland Visitor Centre.

The event also coincides with the opening of the Artists of the Okanagan, an annual exhibition that includes regional artists featuring a variety of mediums; it runs from Nov. 26 – Dec. 23 and reopens Jan. 7 – Jan. 22 at the Peachland Art Gallery.

Next door at the 50+ Activity Centre, members of the Passion 4 Art group will have some of their works for sale.

“This is an opportunity to purchase local gifts for Christmas,” said Kendrick. “It’s going to be a really fun day because there will be so much to see and do.”

Kendrick wants to emphasize that the Christmas Market Day is a great opportunity to support Peachland’s non-profit organizations.

“It is important to know that all those non-profits, the wellness centre, the fifty plus, and others, are being supported through the purchases made at the different venues,” said Kendrick.

For more information about the Christmas Market Day contact Sherry Kendrick at 250 767 0141.