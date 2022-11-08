Gold medal winning Peachland softball athlete Kamryn Allin to compete in US

Joanne Layh

Peachland youth athlete Kamryn Allin is making a name for herself in the game of softball.

Next Thursday Allin will be heading out of province for the second time in just a matter of months, this time to compete in the United States.

This past summer the Okanagan team that Allin belongs to unfortunately didn’t qualify for the Canadian U17 women’s softball championships, however, she ended up going anyway after being invited to join the Langford Lightning team at the championships in Montreal, which took place in August.

U17 is for participants under the age of 17, so this year it was open to those born between 2005-2007.

Each team is allowed to have a maximum of two pickup players, and the Langford Lightning team chose Allin as one of their pickups.

“They watched her play throughout the year and Kamryn’s an exceptional ball player so they wanted to take her with them to strengthen their team,” Kamryn’s dad (and former director of operations for the District of Peachland) Doug Allin, told the View.

At the championships their team went undefeated and they won the gold medal.

Taking home the gold is an exceptionally difficult thing to do because at the U17 age bracket the youth only get two chances at winning it before they’ll age out.

“The team from Langford was head and shoulders above the rest of the teams,” said Doug.

Kamryn will continue to play for the team as needed, including when they head down to California to compete in another tournament next week.

The girls are now in their final year of recruitment for university so a lot of the universities are talking to the athletes about college and university throughout Canada and the United States. Multiple universities have been talking to Kamryn, so she’ll have some difficult choices to make in the months ahead.

In the Allin family the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and when he’s not busy at his day job as the chief administrative officer of the Township of Spallumcheen, Doug is also the assistant coach for the Canadian men’s national team.

It turns out Kamryn isn’t the only one in her household who will be travelling out of the country for softball this month. Later this November Doug will accompany the Canadian men’s national team when they compete in the world championships in New Zealand. Earlier this year the men’s team qualified by placing second in the Pan-American championships in Argentina.