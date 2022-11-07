Multiple weather warnings for area highways

Marius Auer

Due to wintery conditions and expected snowfall, a snowfall and travel advisory has been put into effect for the region. The following routes are included in the advisory:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Drivers are asked to travel only when necessary, and plan their route in advance. The areas impacted by the advisory are experiencing low visibility, blowing snow, and icy conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

“A Pacific low pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island will continue to spread moisture across the southern interior this morning. The snow will gradually ease through the day as the low moves further south,” says a statement on Environment Canada’s website.

Road conditions are available to view at www.drivebc.ca, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution. Adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure the use of winter tires or snow chains.