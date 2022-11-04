Hwy 97C reopened

Update Nov 5 8:56 a.m.: Hwy 97C has reopened. This morning Drive BC reports blowing snow between Junction Hwy 97 and Pennask Summit for 33 km (West Kelowna to Pennask Summit), and limited visibility with fog. Motorists are advised to watch for slippery sections.

BC Highway Patrol has ordered the closure of Hwy 97C effective immediately due to the treacherous road conditions at the higher elevations, RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters said in a press release sent just after 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The RCMP is currently blocking access to westbound traffic and turning vehicles around until flagging crews arrive.

Motorists are encouraged to continue to monitor Drive BC for the most updated conditions.