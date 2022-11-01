Not too early to think about Christmas

The Peachland Variety Singers gathered for a Halloween practice on Oct. 31. The singers are preparing for their Christmas concert, which will be held at the 50+ Activity Centre on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Admission will be by donation and refreshments will be served after the concert. The concert, Comfort and Joy, will feature, in addition to choral pieces, individual numbers including ukuleles and a Christmas carol sing along with audience participation. Some of the numbers include Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, When a Child is Born, Peace on Earth and It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The Peachland Variety Singers will be singing for 50 years in 2024 and are already planning a great celebration to greet this milestone. Earlier this year the group were recognized for their long service to the community by the District of Peachland. Photo Neil Ogg