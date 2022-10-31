The end of an era

Dear Editor:

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Central Okanagan Board of Education held its last public meeting of the 2018-2022 term. The new board will be sworn in on Nov. 9, at which time my tenure as the Peachland/Zone II Westside School Trustee will end.

It has been an honour to serve the community of Peachland for the past 26 years, during which time many changes have taken place in the school district. Most are for the better and have supported our students and their learning. Some, such as the closing or amalgamation of schools in the early 2000s, were, I believe, short-sighted and have contributed to the severe lack of space the district is currently experiencing.

Congratulations to the new Peachland/Zone II School Trustee, Lisa Guderyan. I hope she experiences as much satisfaction as I have serving the students and families in the Central Okanagan. It hasn’t always been easy, but it has been rewarding. I wish the 2022-2026 Board of Education all the best as they work together on behalf of all students entrusted to their care.

Thank you to all those who have supported and encouraged me over the years. It has been a joy to work with the Peachland Elementary Parent Advisory Council (and see some of the students I met 26 years ago become parents and PAC members themselves).

Peachland is a wonderful place to live, and I intend to continue to support our community as much as I can. As President-Elect of the Rotary Club of Peachland, I am excited to see the community working together on the Hub project, and fully support our club’s involvement in the plan which will benefit all Peachlanders.

Moyra Baxter, Peachland