Prepare to be spooked at Haunted Dock Halloween event

Joanne Layh

The District of Peachland’s Jack-O’-Lantern Walk on the Haunted Dock family event will return this Halloween to spook kids of all ages at Heritage Park.

“We started it out of necessity in 2020 due to the desire to keep some sort of a fun activity going on at Halloween when we couldn’t have an activity indoors. It was a lot of fun and a really big success that updated and changed our Halloween routine a little bit to kind of freshen things up,” recreation manager Ben Stringer told the View.

The recreation department decided to continue it last year and it grew over the previous year, with over 500 people in attendance and over 200 goodie bags given out to kids.

“The idea is that this will be a stop on everyone’s trick-or-treating routine. So as the kids are going around and collecting their candy in different neighbourhoods, they can swing by the park and check out our displays,” said Stringer. “I have a whole bunch of candy that’s been donated by some of our community sponsors and some light, quick fun for everybody to engage in.”

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance, the Peachland HUB, BEEPS, Peachland Ambassadors and Peachland BCG will be participating in the event with decorated sections of the dock, while Peachland Fire and Rescue Service will be on site to hand out candy from the fire truck.

Some of the organizations will also provide face painting for children.

Kids of all ages, all the way up to adults and seniors are welcome to come through and check out the fun, although the goodie bags will be exclusively available to little ones.

Businesses, service clubs and members of the community are invited to participate by carving a pumpkin and dropping it off on Halloween between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Donated pumpkins will be featured along the walk to give the dock a spooky atmosphere.

The event will take place rain or shine at Heritage Park on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Entry is by donation to the Peachland Food Bank.