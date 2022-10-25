Legion poppy campaign kicks off with pinning of the first poppy

Joanne Layh

The Legion’s annual poppy campaign got off to a start this afternoon with Peachland Legion vice president Jean Saul pinning the first poppy on Mayor-elect Patrick Van Minsel in a brief ceremony at the cenotaph.

The poppy campaign will continue through to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. Legion volunteers will be out and about en masse to distribute poppy trays to businesses throughout Peachland this Friday.

Each year tens of millions of Canadians wear a poppy as a visual pledge to honour Canada’s veterans and remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.

In the coming days the Rotary Club of Peachland will install a Field of Crosses at the cenotaph to honour Peachlanders who volunteered and gave their lives during the First World War and Second World War. Each name inscribed on the cenotaph will be honoured with a white cross.

This Remembrance Day will mark the first time in 70 years that God Save the King will be sung at the ceremony.

This Remembrance Day will also mark the third consecutive year of the return to Peachland’s Remembrance Day ceremony being held at the cenotaph.

“The only reason we had the indoor one was because in 1995 a massive snowstorm crippled this town so we couldn’t parade outside,” Saul recalled. COVID restrictions caused the ceremony to return outdoors and since many people welcomed the move, it was decided to keep the ceremony at the cenotaph, even though restrictions have ended.

The ceremony will begin at the usual time of 10:20 a.m.

There will be limited seating available for those who are unable to stand for the ceremony; if people have a fold-up chair and can manage it, they are welcome to bring their own seating.

The public is invited to visit the Legion after the ceremony, where there will be live entertainment provided by the Elderly Brothers.