Celebration party for Papineau

Last week the Peachland Community Arts Council held a celebration party for founding member Phyllis Papineau, who has been serving the organization since 1997. Papineau announced her retirement at the PCAC’s recent AGM but continues to volunteer for the Peachland Visitor Centre, Peachland Variety Singers, Sowers and Growers Garden Club, and Peachland Rose Show. “When you stop volunteering, you stop living,” Papineau told the View. Council members presented a bouquet, wrote and sang a song for Papineau and held a luncheon in her honour at the Peachland Art Gallery.