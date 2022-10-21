Book launch and signing for local artist

Joanne Layh

Peachland artist and author Paula McLaughlin is currently promoting the release of her first publication, A to Z Ménagerie: A Parade of Animals in Poems and Paintings, a children’s book that was several years in the making.

The View caught up with McLaughlin this week while she was on her way to make a book related presentation at the Vancouver University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Education.

The origins of the book go back to the beginning of the pandemic, when McLaughlin found herself painting every day.

The book contains an alphabetical assortment of wild animals, fish, and birds, each accompanied by one of McLaughlin’s original watercolours.

“It just sort of evolved. I had such a great time creating the paintings that I thought, ‘I should give them names,’” said McLaughlin. Those names would eventually form the basis of the four-line poems accompanying each illustration.

A former seconded teacher and sessional instructor in the Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy at the UBC, where she taught Principles of Teaching, among other subjects, McLaughlin says the book can be integrated into curriculum objectives and is appropriate for children in kindergarten to Grade 6.

She continues to practise music, teaching, and art here Peachland, where she is also vice president of the Peachland Arts Council, and president of the Peachland Art Group.

The Peachland Arts Council will promote the release with a book launch and signing event on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be two sessions held at the visitor centre that day, a morning session from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.