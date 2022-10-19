Wheel Nuts donate to HUB and food bank

Today secretary treasurer Sherie Anderson (centre) of the Peachland Wheel Nuts local chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada presented a $1,000 cheque donation to Gwen Bodnarek (right) of the Peachland HUB as well as a $500 donation to Judy Bedford (left) of the Peachland Food Bank from funds they raised through this season’s events. Shown in the back from left to right are Gordon Anderson, Cors Verhage, Grant Topham and Jim Carpenter. The car club is welcoming new members who are interested in classic and vintage cars, car shows, touring, sightseeing and socializing. It’s a chance to make new friends, raise funds for local charity and have some fun. Join with any car as it does not have to be classic or vintage. Dues are $60 and include a club magazine subscription. Anyone interested is invited to drop in to their next monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 at the Peachland Community Centre. For more information contact Jim Carpenter at 250-878-3498. Photo Joanne Layh