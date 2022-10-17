Thanks to outgoing and incoming school trustees

Congratulations to Lisa Guderyan on being elected ’22 Zone II, School Trustee.

I wish her the best as she represents the communities on Westside Road, Westbank First Nations and Peachland on the School District #23 Board.

Thank you to all the residents who voted and to those who supported my bid for trustee. I’m humbled and grateful.

A special thank you to outgoing trustee Moyra Baxter.

For 26 years, Ms. Baxter has faithfully and selflessly served Peachland and the broader Central Okanagan Public School community on the school board.