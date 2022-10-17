Thank you for your service

Well, the election results are in and as in many communities across B.C. many incumbents were unsuccessful in maintaining their seat. In Peachland I want to extend my thanks for the many years of service to Cindy Fortin, Pam Cunningham, Mike Kent and Keith Fielding. All have served our community with the very best intentions and dedication.

I have had the honour of knowing or working with all four. Being on council can at times be a thankless job but also a great honour.

If you see any of these four people in town, please stop and thank them for their service to our amazing town of Peachland.

Keith Thom, Peachland