Although I find the recent article about the building on Beach Ave interesting, I see no value in the comments.

I live on Beach Ave and I welcome the tax dollars and revenue the building will bring here. In addition, I welcome the people who will occupy the building as my neighbours with open arms. They are among the lucky who get to spend their quiet years in this peaceful place just as I do.

If it weren’t for the new building there, these people would have a place to go.

Glenn Shaw, Peachland