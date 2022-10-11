Prescribed burn scheduled near Peachland

Peachland View

BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance will be conducting a 170-hectare prescribed burn near Peachland with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

The prescribed burn scheduled for the Peachland area is approximately 5.5 km southwest of Peachland, and approximately 3 km along the Munro Forest Service Rd, according to fire information officer Aydan Coray.

Preparation work for the prescribed burn could start as early as Oct. 17 and smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible through to Nov. 30.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, as well as site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97 and 97C.

The purpose of the prescribed burn is to provide a level of community protection from wildfire by reducing fuel, restore the ecosystem (including mule deer winter range), and enhance Indigenous cultural values in the area while also supporting the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.