Peachland Teacher, Christi Ogg, gets National Recognition

Central Okanagan Public Schools congratulates Christi Ogg, teacher at Peachland Elementary School, on receiving a Regional Certificate of Achievement from the Prime Minister’s Awards (PMA) for Teaching Excellence. The Prime Minister’s Certificate of Achievement recognizes Ms. Ogg, who teaches Kindergarten and Grade 1, for exemplary teaching skills that lead to highly successful learning and social outcomes for her students.

“As the School Trustee for Peachland, I have had the pleasure to get to know Christi Ogg over

the past few years,” said Moyra Baxter, Chairperson for the Board of Education. “Christi

exemplifies all that is good about teaching, and it is a joy to see her interact with her students. On

World Teachers’ Day on October 5th, I will celebrate Christi and all the teachers who support

and nurture the children in their care.”

“I am very proud of Christi Ogg for receiving this national recognition,” said Wendy Briggs,

Principal at Peachland Elementary. “She daily pours out her heart, soul, and mind into her craft

and wraps it all in a joyful sense of humour.”