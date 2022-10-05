Peachland Rotary murder mystery dinner theatre a big success

Last Friday and Saturday evening, members of the audience at the 50+ centre tried to identify the prime suspect in a murder mystery evening. The event, organised by the Peachland Rotary, was a fundraiser for the Peachland food bank building. It was a lot of fun and a big success; but who killed Charles Vandersnoot?

As more information was revealed, the prime suspect switched from Chet Jet-set played by Chris Boyle to several others. Each table had chance to choose the killer and more than one table chose the correct one – his wife, Cecelia Vandersnoot played by Anne Cooke.

As usual it was a team effort and many members of the Peachland Rotary put in time helping to make the evening a success. Rod Macintosh was the MC and storyteller. Wendy Howard and Madeleine Nixon were given flowers in appreciation of their efforts. There were many more helping, as well as the eight suspects who seemed to enjoy the evening as much as the audience did. Help came from Wayne Power for designing the backdrop; Penticton Hospital Auxiliary for the dinner trays; Peachland Fire Department for supplying “the body” and Bernice at Peachland Pharmacy for selling the tickets.

Information for other fundraisers to help build the Peachland food bank building is available on the website peachlandhub.ca. There is a car raffle for a blue 1982 Mercedes 380SL with tickets costing $30. The draw for that is on December 25th before the Christmas dinner at the 50+ centre. There is also a 50/50 Raffle with a potential pot of $250,000 and that draw will be held during the Light-Up Celebrations at the Heritage Park on December 2nd.