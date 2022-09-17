Council candidate Keith Thom

Former one-term Councillor Keith Thom is hoping to make a comeback on Peachland council this fall.

Before retirement, Thom owned and operated Green Forest Landscape & Design and Positive Impact Training Consultants, the latter of which specialized in occupational health and safety. He and his wife currently own Lake Ave Place BnB.

Thom continues to be a performing folk singer songwriter, whose charitable work as Papa Thom has raised over $100,000 for various charities since moving to Peachland in 2009.

Thom is also past secretary treasurer of the new seniors building, past director of the Southern Interior Government Association (SILGA) and a founding director of the Okanagan Folk School.

He previously served on council from 2014 to 2018, before making an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2018.

Throughout that term Thom says he learned that too many of our tax dollars are spent on consultants.

“We did need them for the water treatment plant, but we certainly did not need them for Turner Park improvements. We had residents with expertise and the skills to provide the specifications for what residents wanted on that property,” said Thom.

He agrees that the community does need to relocate the fire hall to the proposed location but, in doing so he will propose that the town sell off the property that currently houses the fire hall and district offices to offset the cost of building the new fire hall construction.

Thom’s priorities include sewers, sidewalks, and appropriate infrastructure in place across the community. He believes that if we can save up money for a spray park, surely, we can do the same for sewers.

Keith also notes that Peachland continues to “unsuccessfully” apply for grants for sewers, so perhaps it needs some grant application improvements.

“Peachland is a small community, so it needs a big voice when speaking with MLAs and MPs,” says Thom. He believes Peachland needs a strong, cohesive council and mayor who will advocate for additional grants.

Other priorities include looking after the senior population and affordable rentals for young families.