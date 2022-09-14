Council candidate Randey Brophy

Randey Brophy has joined the ranks of people vying for a seat on Peachland council.

After receiving a BA from Simon Fraser University’s Commerce and Economics program, Brophy spent 30 years with BC TEL/TELUS as a senior product manager.

Since moving to Peachland with his wife Allie in 2015, Brophy annually volunteers as Santa at the Peachland children’s Breakfast with Santa, and enjoys a membership with the Peachland Legion, Peachland Yacht Club, Peachland Wheel Nuts Car Club, and Okanagan British Car Club.

A lifelong passionate supporter of sports, Brophy spent 30 years coaching youth soccer, baseball and softball. He was elected president of Point Grey Youth Soccer from 2002-2008 and elected to the Board of Vancouver Youth Soccer from 2003-2008.

While on the coast he made a successful presentation to the Vancouver Parks Board that led to two new artificial turf soccer fields being constructed in Vancouver. He also personally wrote successful requests for provincial grants during this time that enabled his soccer club to donate $133,000 to the establishment of those two fields, plus coordinated fundraising contributions from neighbouring Vancouver youth soccer clubs.

Since moving to Peachland he has instructed soccer and baseball programs for children at the Peachland Community Centre, and coached both the Peachland Edgewater Senior Coed Slopitch team as well the Westside Youth Soccer Association.

He was recently instrumental in the community’s decision to include both a full sized soccer field and softball field at Turner Park and is currently working to create a Peachland Youth Soccer Club and re-establish children’s Little League baseball teams in Peachland.

“I am running for council because we are at a crossroads in how we develop our beautiful unique town,” says Brophy. “We need, through an informed plebiscite, an agreed upon common sense development plan, bylaws that enforce the plan and a fundamental willingness to include and listen to the public.”

Brophy’s other priorities include sewers and sidewalks,