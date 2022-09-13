Top fall fair award goes to Lynda Brown

Peachland Fall Fair 2022 Winners are:

Baking and Preserves

Lillian Mae Gerrie Memorial Award for Highest Aggregate Points – Sandy Metzler;

Georgie Boyle Memorial Award for Highest Points in Bread Baking – Sandy Metzler;

Sybil Witt Memorial Trophy for Highest Points in Preserves -Sandy Metzler;

Gorman Brothers Lumber Award for Best Peach Pie – Michelle Fulton; and

Lorraine MacTavish Award for Highest Points in Baking – Holly Jones.

Flowers

Wayne Power Family Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Flowers – Arlene Schuppener;

Buckerfields Trophy for Most Points in Gladioli and Asters – Lynda Brown;

Ruby Dennis Oltmanns Award for Most Points in Roses – Lynda Brown;

Bertha Neil Memorial Cup for Collection of Perennials or Biennials – Erin Chadwick;

Jenkins Family Trophy for Most Points in Dahlias – Arlene Schuppener.

Needlework

Todd Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Needlework – Lynda Brown.

Mrs. W.D. Miller Memorial Bronze Cup for Annual Competition for Rugs – Michael Dryden.

Fruit and Nuts

Davies Bronze Cup for Highest Aggregate Points in Apples – Barb Heaney;

BCFGA Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit – Barb Heaney; and

Sutherland Trophy Plaque for Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit – Michelle Fulton.

Veggies, Eggs and Honey

Branch 69 Royal Canadian Legion for Highest Aggregate Points – Michelle Fulton; and

Peachland Pizza Trophy for Highest Total Points (Peachland Resident) – Michelle Fulton.

Handicrafts

Westbank Home Hardware for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown.

Flower Arranging

Dogwood Nursery for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown.

Photography

JK Schmidt Jewelers for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown; and

London Drugs Best in Show – Lynda Brown.

Junior Photography

Warren Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points – Hannah Firth; and

London Drugs Best in Show – Knox Reimer.

Junior 8 and Under

Peachland Fire Department Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys) – Grayson Unrau; and

Peachland Fire Department Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Girls) – Grace Skovgaard-Kent.

Junior 9 – 11 Years

Peachland Lions Club Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys) – Kyle Reimer; and

Peachland Lions Club Trophy Highest Aggregate Points (Girls) – Hannah Firth.

Junior 12 – 17 Years

Peachland Rotary Club for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys and Girls) – Evie Hoyer; and

Dogwood Judges Overall Junior Award – Bella Klassen.

Overall Awards

Peachland Ace Hardware Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Flowers & Veggies (Peachland Resident) – Lynda Brown;

TNI The Network Inc. Trophy for Highest Total Points – Lynda Brown;

Peachland Business Association Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (17 and under) – Hannah Rirth;

The Okanagan Cup by The Greenery for Best Display of Okanagan Theme – Lori Lussier;

The Okanagan Cup by The Greenery (Junior) for Best Display of Okanagan Theme – Rayelle Hoyer; and

New Monaco Grand Aggregate Trophy for Highest Total Points in Fair – Lynda Brown.

Congratulations to all the winners!