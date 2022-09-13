  • Wednesday , 14 September 2022

Top fall fair award goes to Lynda Brown

September 13th, 2022
Peachland Fall Fair 2022 Winners are:

Baking and Preserves

Lillian Mae Gerrie Memorial Award for Highest Aggregate Points – Sandy Metzler;

Georgie Boyle Memorial Award for Highest Points in Bread Baking – Sandy Metzler;

Sybil Witt Memorial Trophy for Highest Points in Preserves -Sandy Metzler;

Gorman Brothers Lumber Award for Best Peach Pie – Michelle Fulton; and

Lorraine MacTavish Award for Highest Points in Baking – Holly Jones.

Flowers

Wayne Power Family Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Flowers – Arlene Schuppener;

Buckerfields Trophy for Most Points in Gladioli and Asters – Lynda Brown;

Ruby Dennis Oltmanns Award for Most Points in Roses – Lynda Brown;

Bertha Neil Memorial Cup for Collection of Perennials or Biennials – Erin Chadwick;

Jenkins Family Trophy for Most Points in Dahlias – Arlene Schuppener.

Needlework

Todd Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Needlework – Lynda Brown.

Mrs. W.D. Miller Memorial Bronze Cup for Annual Competition for Rugs – Michael Dryden.

Fruit and Nuts

Davies Bronze Cup for Highest Aggregate Points in Apples – Barb Heaney;

BCFGA Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit – Barb Heaney; and

Sutherland Trophy Plaque for Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit – Michelle Fulton.

Veggies, Eggs and Honey

Branch 69 Royal Canadian Legion for Highest Aggregate Points – Michelle Fulton; and

Peachland Pizza Trophy for Highest Total Points (Peachland Resident) – Michelle Fulton.

Handicrafts

Westbank Home Hardware for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown.

Flower Arranging

Dogwood Nursery for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown.

Photography

JK Schmidt Jewelers for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown; and

London Drugs Best in Show – Lynda Brown.

Junior Photography

Warren Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points – Hannah Firth; and

London Drugs Best in Show – Knox Reimer.

Junior 8 and Under

Peachland Fire Department Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys) – Grayson Unrau; and

Peachland Fire Department Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Girls) – Grace Skovgaard-Kent.

Junior 9 – 11 Years

Peachland Lions Club Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys) – Kyle Reimer; and 

Peachland Lions Club Trophy Highest Aggregate Points (Girls) – Hannah Firth.

Junior 12 – 17 Years

Peachland Rotary Club for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys and Girls) – Evie Hoyer; and 

Dogwood Judges Overall Junior Award – Bella Klassen.

Overall Awards

Peachland Ace Hardware Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Flowers & Veggies (Peachland Resident) – Lynda Brown;

TNI The Network Inc. Trophy for Highest Total Points – Lynda Brown;

Peachland Business Association Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (17 and under) – Hannah Rirth;

The Okanagan Cup by The Greenery for Best Display of Okanagan Theme – Lori Lussier;

The Okanagan Cup by The Greenery (Junior) for Best Display of Okanagan Theme – Rayelle Hoyer; and

New Monaco Grand Aggregate Trophy for Highest Total Points in Fair – Lynda Brown.

Congratulations to all the winners!

 

Mayor Cindy Fortin (right) presented the New Monaco Grand Aggregate Trophy at this year’s Peachland Fall Fair to top prize winner Lynda Brown (left). Congrats Lynda! Photo Joanne Layh

