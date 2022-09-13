Top fall fair award goes to Lynda Brown

Peachland Fall Fair 2022 Winners are:
Baking and Preserves
Lillian Mae Gerrie Memorial Award for Highest Aggregate Points – Sandy Metzler;
Georgie Boyle Memorial Award for Highest Points in Bread Baking – Sandy Metzler;
Sybil Witt Memorial Trophy for Highest Points in Preserves -Sandy Metzler;
Gorman Brothers Lumber Award for Best Peach Pie – Michelle Fulton; and
Lorraine MacTavish Award for Highest Points in Baking – Holly Jones.
Flowers
Wayne Power Family Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Flowers – Arlene Schuppener;
Buckerfields Trophy for Most Points in Gladioli and Asters – Lynda Brown;
Ruby Dennis Oltmanns Award for Most Points in Roses – Lynda Brown;
Bertha Neil Memorial Cup for Collection of Perennials or Biennials – Erin Chadwick;
Jenkins Family Trophy for Most Points in Dahlias – Arlene Schuppener.
Needlework
Todd Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Needlework – Lynda Brown.
Mrs. W.D. Miller Memorial Bronze Cup for Annual Competition for Rugs – Michael Dryden.
Fruit and Nuts
Davies Bronze Cup for Highest Aggregate Points in Apples – Barb Heaney;
BCFGA Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit – Barb Heaney; and
Sutherland Trophy Plaque for Highest Aggregate Points in Fruit – Michelle Fulton.
Veggies, Eggs and Honey
Branch 69 Royal Canadian Legion for Highest Aggregate Points – Michelle Fulton; and
Peachland Pizza Trophy for Highest Total Points (Peachland Resident) – Michelle Fulton.
Handicrafts
Westbank Home Hardware for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown.
Flower Arranging
Dogwood Nursery for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown.
Photography
JK Schmidt Jewelers for Highest Aggregate Points – Lynda Brown; and
London Drugs Best in Show – Lynda Brown.
Junior Photography
Warren Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points – Hannah Firth; and
London Drugs Best in Show – Knox Reimer.
Junior 8 and Under
Peachland Fire Department Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys) – Grayson Unrau; and
Peachland Fire Department Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Girls) – Grace Skovgaard-Kent.
Junior 9 – 11 Years
Peachland Lions Club Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys) – Kyle Reimer; and
Peachland Lions Club Trophy Highest Aggregate Points (Girls) – Hannah Firth.
Junior 12 – 17 Years
Peachland Rotary Club for Highest Aggregate Points (Boys and Girls) – Evie Hoyer; and
Dogwood Judges Overall Junior Award – Bella Klassen.
Overall Awards
Peachland Ace Hardware Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points in Flowers & Veggies (Peachland Resident) – Lynda Brown;
TNI The Network Inc. Trophy for Highest Total Points – Lynda Brown;
Peachland Business Association Trophy for Highest Aggregate Points (17 and under) – Hannah Rirth;
The Okanagan Cup by The Greenery for Best Display of Okanagan Theme – Lori Lussier;
The Okanagan Cup by The Greenery (Junior) for Best Display of Okanagan Theme – Rayelle Hoyer; and
New Monaco Grand Aggregate Trophy for Highest Total Points in Fair – Lynda Brown.
Congratulations to all the winners!