All Candidates Forum Oct 3

Peachland View

An All Candidates Debate Forum has been organized by the Peachland Community Debate Committee, which is made up of consortium of local community groups.

The event will take place at the Peachland Community Centre on Oct 3. Doors open at 5 p.m., when there will be a meet and greet with the candidates. The debate for council candidates begins at 6 p.m. followed by a mayoral candidates debate at 7:45 p.m. At 9 p.m. residents will be invited to meet the candidates at their table and the evening will conclude at 9:30 p.m.

The event will be a moderated debate with every candidate given the opportunity to answer all questions posed by the committee.

The organizing committee is requesting the community send questions for the candidates to peachlandelections2022@gmail.com no later than Sep 25.