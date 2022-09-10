Candidates for Mayor, Councillor and School Trustee declared

Peachland View

The 2022 general election nomination period is over and candidates for Mayor, Councillor and School Trustee have been declared:

Candidates for Mayor are Keith Fielding, Cindy Fortin and Patrick Van Minsel.

This year Peachland has 13 candidates for Councillor: Kevin Bennett, Jason Best, Randey Brophy, David Collins, Terry Condon, Moira Goodman, Pam Cunningham, Alena Glasman, Rick Ingram, Mike Kent, Keith Thom, Rainer Udala, and Nick Walsh.

Candidates for School Trustee are Karrie Fehr, Lisa Guderyan, and Gordon Wiebe.

