Rotary donate $1,000 to Cops for Kids

The Peachland Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Cops for Kids, who cycled their way through Peachland this morning. Rotary members Chris Scowen, Patrick Van Minsel, Chris Boyle, and Gail Abernethy (back), Kathy Powley, Peggy Southin, and Wendy Howard were at the event to present the donation to West Kelowna RCMP member Stefanie Wainman (front). This morning, a group of 32 cyclists and support left Kelowna to being the 2022 Cops for Kids Ride. The group consists of law enforcement officials from across South Eastern B.C. Over the next ten days, the team will cycle through 26 communities the South Okanagan, to the Kootenays as far east as Cranbrook, before returning through Kamloops, to Vernon, finishing in Kelowna on Sunday Sep 18. Each rider fundraises to raise a minimum of $2,500 each so that they can be a part of this riding team. Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.Photo Joanne Layh