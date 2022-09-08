Murals beautiful, bins not so much

Firstly, the three newly painted murals are beautiful. I love them all, and applaud the people who brought in the artists to paint them. It is a great idea, and I hope to see more murals adorn our town in the future. I would just hope a better location is chosen. The alley behind the pharmacy and medical clinic stinks atrociously. It is filled with stinky garbage bins, and unsightly debris. I can only imagine what smell the painters had to contend with while they worked. Instead of taking the time to admire the murals, I couldn’t wait to leave.

For future murals, I hope a location is chosen where viewing the art can be a pleasant experience for all.

D. Watters

l