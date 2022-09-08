Murals beautiful, bins not so much

Firstly, the three newly painted murals are beautiful. I love them all, and applaud the people who brought in the artists to paint them. It is a great idea, and I hope to see more murals adorn our town in the future. I would just hope a better location is chosen. The alley behind the pharmacy and medical clinic stinks atrociously. It is filled with stinky garbage bins, and unsightly debris. I can only imagine what smell the painters had to contend with while they worked. Instead of taking the time to admire the murals, I couldn’t wait to leave.
For future murals, I hope a location is chosen where viewing the art can be a pleasant experience for all.
D. Watters
l
Sandra
We experienced the same smelly assault! Unfortunately we will not be going back there again to enjoy the murals until the garbage bins and other debris is cleaned up. When it is cold enough in the winter at least the smells should dissipate somewhat. It must have been difficult for the artists😵💫.