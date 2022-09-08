Maxwell Rd evacuation alert rescinded

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon BC Wildfire Service designated the Jack Creek wildfire as ‘being held’, and the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for 17 Central Okanagan West Electoral Area properties along Maxwell Rd (4305-4495) .

UPDATE 5:33 p.m: Throughout the day BC Wildfire crews have continued to work on the estimated 7.3-hectare Jack Creek wildfire near Mt. Miller and the Trepanier area of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

As this is still an active fire, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre note the evacuation alert issued for 17 Maxwell Rd properties remains in effect.

Residents on 17 properties along Maxwell Rd (4305-4495) in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are on a precautionary evacuation alert this evening at the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service responding to the Jack Creek wildfire located north of the Connector above Peachland.

The fire is currently estimated at 4.5 hectares in size and is suspected to have been caused by lightning. Airtankers and helicopters responded along with crews attended earlier this evening. BC Wildfire last described it as “a visible surface fire with occasional candling and a moderate rate of spread (rank 2-3)”.

CORD Emergency Operations have posted an interactive map on CORDemergency.ca/map where you can search by street address to determine if you are affected.