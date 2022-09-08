HUB announce open house, car raffle

Rick Ingram

Welcome to the second progress update on the Peachland Hub project. It’s been about two and a half months since the first update – and a lot has happened.

We established a Design Project Committee (the “DPC”) to work with the Urban Arts Architecture team to move our early concepts into the schematic design of a viable project ready to submit grant applications.

The first conclusion we reached was that to minimize costs we needed to keep the project to one storey. So Urban Arts developed four options for us to look at – two based on renovating and expanding the existing 50+ Activity Centre building, and two based on demolition and a fresh build. All of the designs were under 13,000 sq. ft., so they would all cost less than our original 16,200 sq. ft. concept. The DPC identified elements from all design that we really liked as well as others that needed more development. Urban Arts took this feedback and came back with refined options for renovate/expand and new build.

The next big realization (and a big shock) came when Urban Arts provided us with preliminary costing information. The first observation was that the costs for both renovation/expansion and the new build were fairly equivalent, and a new build comes with much greater design flexibility and with opportunities to reduce operating costs. Armed with this information to DPC went to the steering committee with a recommendation that we proceed with a demolition and new build based design, which was approved.

The shock was how much constructions costs have escalated in the past couple of years and how much higher the cost per sq. ft. the cost estimator used when compared to what we had used in our business case. The result turned our $8.1million project into a $16 million+ project. The impact of this will be that we are likely to need additional grants and an additional year or two of raffle and donation fundraising before the construction will be able to start.

We’ve been running our Tuesday Night Market in Cousins Park this summer. It is an excellent way to spend some time on a Tuesday evening and has been quite successful for its first year (although we really could use more Peachlanders coming down and visiting it). We’ve also had a presence at the Sunday farmers’ market to give people a chance to ask us about the Hub.

Our “Make a 3 Times for the Hub Pledge” campaign has gotten off to a slow start. But we are sure the excitement from our upcoming open house will motivate Peachlanders to start showing their support.

Talking about our open house, it will be held on Saturday, Sep 17 at the 50+ Activity Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by anytime to talk with the steering committee and the Urban Arts design team and give us some feedback. We will also be holding two presentations during the event – one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 2:30 p.m.

We are very excited as we just received our licenses so we will be launching our first two raffles this week!

Our “Help Us Build Car Raffle – Classic Mercedes Edition” will be for a blue 1982 Mercedes 380SL with the draw happening during the Community Christmas Dinner at the 50+ on Christmas Day. Our “Help Us Build 50/50 Raffle – Build the Food Bank” will raise funds specifically for the Annex Building for the Food Bank; it will have a potential pot of $250,000 and the draw will be held during the Light-Up Celebrations at the Heritage Park gazebo. Tickets will be available online shortly – follow our Facebook page, website, and watch for posters for more details. Come talk to us at the Tuesday or Sunday markets, or at the open house, or contact us at info@peachlandhub.ca to learn more.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Help Us Build