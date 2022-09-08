Death of Queen Elizabeth II staff3 Feature Slider, News September 8th, 2022 0 Comments The B.C. flag on 3rd Street has been lowered following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada and head of the Commonwealth. Photo Joanne Layh Tags Share : Previous Next Related Posts Rotary donate $1,000 to Cops for Kids September 9th, 2022 HUB announce open house, car raffle September 8th, 2022 Motorcycle show draws big crowd September 8th, 2022 Maxwell Rd evacuation alert rescinded September 8th, 2022 Van Minsel releases platform and survey September 7th, 2022 Plentiful Garden rounds out mural fest September 7th, 2022 Leave A Comment Click here to cancel reply. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website